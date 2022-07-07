ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 2.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $444.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

