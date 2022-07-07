Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.

NYSE ASPN opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $349,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $444,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.