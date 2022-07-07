Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Down to $191.34

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $191.34, but opened at $185.54. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $189.39, with a volume of 247 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 32.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aspen Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.