Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Down to $191.34

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $191.34, but opened at $185.54. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $189.39, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.56.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.