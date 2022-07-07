AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,800 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 9,800 ($118.67) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($145.31) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($139.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($127.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £105.71 ($128.01).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 26 ($0.31) on Thursday, reaching £110.04 ($133.25). 1,884,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,636.72. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.23) and a 52 week high of £111.70 ($135.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £170.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.