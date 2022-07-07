Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 430 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 430 ($5.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.93) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 484 ($5.86).

Shares of ATYM traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 290 ($3.51). 242,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 363.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 393.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.65 million and a P/E ratio of 402.78. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 450 ($5.45).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

