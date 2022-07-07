Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,853 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,874 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,643,555.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,491,680 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.17. The company has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

