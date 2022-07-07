Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 74 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $184.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

