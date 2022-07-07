Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 244,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,899,259. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

