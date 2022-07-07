Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,065. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

