Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 1,517 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,741 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,497. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.