Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 216 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 188.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.73. 6,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $219.31 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.