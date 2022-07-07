Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.19

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as high as $34.16. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 573,980 shares trading hands.

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $247.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 211.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

