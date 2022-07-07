Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,130,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,624,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,868,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,595,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTL stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $231.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

