Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $217.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.