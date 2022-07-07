AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Cut by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,167.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,029.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,012.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

