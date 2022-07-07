Axiom Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.16. 278,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,403,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

