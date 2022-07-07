Bailard Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 114,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 166,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

BMY opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The company has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

