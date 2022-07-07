Bailard Inc. Buys 49,339 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,339 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 438,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,496,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 53,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX opened at $44.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $58.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.