Bailard Inc. Buys 634,536 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 502.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bailard Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $82,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

