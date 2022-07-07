Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $578,209,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,518.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 264,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

