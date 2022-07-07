Bailard Inc. Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $4,714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

