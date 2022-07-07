Bailard Inc. Has $28.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,366,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

QLTA stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.