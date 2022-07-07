Bailard Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

