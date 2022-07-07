Bailard Inc. Increases Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,081,000 after buying an additional 458,086 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 130,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $303.26 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.68.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

