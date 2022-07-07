Bailard Inc. Sells 75,759 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,759 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $40,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 455,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

