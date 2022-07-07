Bailard Inc. Trims Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,153 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 90,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.