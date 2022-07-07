Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.10

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.10 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 89.10 ($1.08), with a volume of 43685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.19).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAKK. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The stock has a market cap of £516.27 million and a P/E ratio of 980.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.74.

In other news, insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($60,547.35).

About Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.