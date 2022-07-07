Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys 619 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,306. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

