Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 160,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 62,711 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000.

SCHJ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,159. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

