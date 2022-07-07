Baldrige Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 150,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 495,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 63,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $57.76. 11,555,484 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

