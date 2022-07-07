Baldrige Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

IUSV stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $67.74. 873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

