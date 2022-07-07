Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,815 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,267. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

