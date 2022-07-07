Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.23. 862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.