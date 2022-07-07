Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 481,021 shares valued at $25,936,220. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 66,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,762. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.