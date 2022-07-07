Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.89. 35,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $314.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

