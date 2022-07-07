Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 777 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.58. 2,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,258. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.77.

