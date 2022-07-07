Baldrige Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. 726,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,938,356. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $256.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.