Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.86

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 12 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,868,000 after buying an additional 22,164,981 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

