Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.00

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

