Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bank OZK by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 220,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 172,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

