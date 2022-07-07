Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BANR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,176. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. Banner has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

