Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.12

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $11.30. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 88,989 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

