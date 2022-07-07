Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

BAX stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

