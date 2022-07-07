Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €67.00 ($69.79) and last traded at €67.60 ($70.42). Approximately 88,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €68.60 ($71.46).
The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.57 and its 200 day moving average is €72.40.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BMW3)
Featured Articles
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.