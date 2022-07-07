Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €67.00 ($69.79) and last traded at €67.60 ($70.42). Approximately 88,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €68.60 ($71.46).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.57 and its 200 day moving average is €72.40.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BMW3)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

