Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.29

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.29 and last traded at $75.37, with a volume of 1083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $17.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $34.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

