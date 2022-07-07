Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 421 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,649. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98.

