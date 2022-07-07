Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 416,887.5% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period.
Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,685. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
