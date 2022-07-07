Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.29% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.87. 4,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.70. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $91.35 and a 12 month high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.