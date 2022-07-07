Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,588 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

